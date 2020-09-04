V-P calls for a collective action on child development

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called for a well-planned collective action to ensure adequate nutrition and a positive caring environment for child development in order to take full advantage of demographic dividend.
“Child development should be the foundation of our development architecture,” he said while releasing The State of Young Child in India report, a comprehensive account of the challenges related to early child development in India, prepared by Mobile Creches and published by Routledge an imprint of Taylor & Francis Group.
Taylor & Francis Group, Bernard van Leer Foundation, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, Tata Trusts, HCL Foundation, and NCML, were the collaborators for the release of the inaugural issue of the above report.
Lauding the efforts in preparing the report, Naidu stated in the online event, that such reports would help in policy formulation by developing a greater understanding of the shortcomings and urgent needs of the children.
Poor nutrition hampers physical as well as intellectual development of children. It will would make them vulnerable to illness and affect their performance in school. “We need to understand the crucial importance of this aspect of national development and take effective steps to ensure all children have a healthy start to their lives”, he added.
Of the 159 million children aged below 6 years in India, 21 per cent is undernourished, 36 per cent is underweight and 38 per cent of children do not receive full immunisation, according to the report.
“These figures underline the crucial importance to invest in early childhood for realising the full potential in later years”, he stated.
The Vice President said India has made considerable progress over the years in child welfare. While the Government of India has introduced several comprehensive policies and flagship programmes such as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), among others for Early Childhood Development, the need of the hour is to implement them effectively through proper coordination among various ministries.
The report release was followed by a panel discussion on “A Better Future for India's Young Children: Beyond the Pandemic.”
Panelists included Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician of India; N Ram, former Editor-in-Chief, The Hindu; Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Karnataka; Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development, Government of Odisha; Yasmin Ali Haque, Representative, UNICEF India; and Vimala Ramachandran, Researcher, Education Specialist, and author of Technical Background Paper for the Report.
The members discussed the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on poor and marginalised families and their children and the need for all stakeholders to come together to help them.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...