V Shanta, a lifetime of battling Big C

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
If medical oncologists anywhere in the country speak a little Tamil, it’s perhaps because they have trained at the Adyar Cancer Institute under V Shanta, says T Raja, Director (Medical Oncology) at Chennai’s Apollo Cancer Centre.
“She was a mother, a mentor and an inspiration,” he says of the iconic Dr Shanta, who died of heart attack in Chennai on Tuesday, at 93. She was a visionary and responsible for making medical oncology popular as a speciality across the country, he points out.
Several niche areas like “organ preservation” and paediatric oncology, to name just a couple, can be specifically attributed to her, he says.
The renowned oncologist, cancer crusader and Chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai, received several national and international awards including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to oncology. She also received Ramon Magsaysay for public service in 2005.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the earliest to condole her death. “Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care,” he said in his condolence tweet. Leading doctors, other members of the medical fraternity, politicians and celebrities also expressed their condolences in social media.
At Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Centre, staff maintained a minute’s silence for Shanta. “Three generations of my family knew her,” says veteran diabetologist V Mohan, who describes her as a “no-nonsense, no frills” person.
She brought in many innovations, recalls Mohan. . He points to the innovative manner in treating breast cancer, for instance, where Shanta’s approach was to treat the tumour with chemotherapy, rather than tackle it first with surgery.
“It’s not just medical oncology, but the entire field of oncology that will feel her loss,” says Kumar Prabhash, who trained at her institute She also started the medical oncology training degree course, says Prabhash, Professor and Head of Department (medical oncology) at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital.
“Madam was active and went regularly on hospital rounds,” he says, adding, “anyone you speak to, about her, they will have respect and affection for her.”
With inputs from our Chennai Bureau
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...