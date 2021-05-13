‘Vaccination on wheels’ stuck in second gear

Various civic bodies have deployed services of private operators to take Covid-19 inoculation drive at doorsteps of citizens, but these ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ drives are stuck in second gear due to the unavailability of vaccines.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday announced that it will be collaborating with startup MyVacc for mobile vaccination units and the first set of vans should be operational by next week. However, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the suspension of vaccination of people in the 18-45 age group owing to a shortage of doses. Karnataka has made a similar announcement.

Bengaluru-based MyVacc, which was basically started to vaccinate children at home and now is working with various civic bodies during the second phase of the vaccination drive.

Dr. Sveta Agarwal of MyVacc said they have started operations in Mumbai, Bengaluru and plan to start in Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. She said that once vaccines are available MyVacc will take vaccines to senior citizens, slums and differently able people.

Agarwal said that MyVacc is ready with teams for vaccination on wheels. One team comprises an ambulance, a doctor, two nurses and two assistants. Some of the corporate companies have also availed services of MyVacc.

According to the Maharashtra government, various municipal bodies are willing to take vaccination drive at the doorsteps of citizens, but cannot go ahead with the plan.

“There is an acute shortage of vaccines in the State. We don’t have enough vaccines for people above 45 years of age, and the second dose has to be compulsorily given. Else, the first dose won’t have any effect. Hence, a decision to divert vaccines meant for the 18 to 44 age group has been taken,” Tope recently told reporters.