Vaccinations and precautions can avert third wave, say health experts

Infinite lockdown is of course not a panacea to deal with Covid-19 as that would hit the economy woefully which is already under the unprecedented weight of second wave, say healthcare experts. Many States are easing restrictions in those areas where the daily infections are on the downward spiral and the situation is under control.

Careless attitudes

With the unlocking in progress and a large adult population still being unvaccinated, experts are wary about a likely third wave as many people are seen crowding at hill stations and public places without wearing masks and following social distancing norms. Dr Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said, “With the restrictions eased in many parts of the country, we are seeing an influx of people going for holidays or getting together without maintaining social distancing protocols. In many instances, people are even seen without masks.”

“People must ensure they do not indulge in socialising and should stay indoors as much as possible. The only way of avoiding the third wave is by following all safety measures and not indulging in unnecessary socialising and by ensuring to get your vaccination,” Garg added.

Dr Kousar A Shah, Chief Operating Officer, Aakash Healthcare at Dwarka said communities must become more responsible to ensure third wave doesn’t cause a devastating impact. “As the healthcare sector is concerned, staff and workers are still recovering from physical and psychological strain of the second wave and are probably not in their best shape to take on a vehement third wave,” Shah said.

Better prepared this time

Also, most of the hospitals have enough capacity now to tackle any sudden outburst of cases as they are better prepared with all the infrastructure in place. As per Vibhu Talwar, Managing Director of Moolchand Hospital, the situation of Covid-related cases is satisfactory and there is no active case in their hospital.

“Moolchand has no Covid patient since July 8. We had discharged our last Covid patient on June 15. Emergency department is also not seeing any influx of Covid patients. As per Government orders, the Covid beds have also been escalated from 30 per cent to 80 per cent,” Talwar said while warning against the complacency which has presumably set amongst people.

Meanwhile, Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Regional head of Paras Healthcare said, “Currently, there is no shortage of beds at the hospital. We are seeing a number of non-Covid patients whose treatment got delayed during the second wave. However, we prepared for any adverse condition at all our hospitals. We have ICU beds, Oxygen, medicines and other Covid-related facilities.”

Kulkarni also urged people to get themselves inoculated as soon as possible. He said it is the only way to prevent the third wave while further adding that breaking the chain of transmission is key in controlling this pandemic together with achieving higher Covid vaccination rates.