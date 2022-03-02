Vagish Dixit appointed as Chairman of CII Telangana

Vagish Dixit, Managing Director of ALPLA India has been elected as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for the year 2022-23, succeeding Sameer Goel (Managing Director of Coromandel International).
Vagish Dixit, who is also the Chief Engagement Officer of ALPLA Worldwide, was the Vice-Chairman of CII Telangana State Council during 2021-22.
C Shekar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CSR Estates Private Limited has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of the association.
Published on
March 02, 2022
