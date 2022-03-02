hamburger

Vagish Dixit appointed as Chairman of CII Telangana

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, March 2 | Updated on: Mar 02, 2022
C Shekar Reddy will be the Vice-Chairman of the association

Vagish Dixit, Managing Director of ALPLA India has been elected as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for the year 2022-23, succeeding Sameer Goel (Managing Director of Coromandel International).

Vagish Dixit, who is also the Chief Engagement Officer of ALPLA Worldwide, was the Vice-Chairman of CII Telangana State Council during 2021-22.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CSR Estates Private Limited has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of the association.

