Vande Bharat Mission helped 10.5 lakh stranded Indians to return: MEA

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
A total of about 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned to the country through various modes under the Vande Bharat Mission till date, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.
Flights that have been added for repatriation are from Armenia, Bangladesh, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine, while flights from GCC countries and South East Asia have been further augmented based on a continuous assessment of demand received from our Missions and Posts, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA, in a briefing on Friday.
Under the on-going phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, from August 1-12, as many as 300 international flights and 70 domestic feeders have been operated reaching 22 airports across India. Around 500 international flights are scheduled to be operated this month, the MEA said..
In addition to the bilateral ‘travel bubble’ arrangement with the US, Germany and France which are operational, an arrangement with the UK is scheduled to start from September 1 2020. “Similar arrangements with others including our neighbouring countries are expected soon. Yesterday (Thursday) we announced a travel bubble arrangement with Maldives,” said Srivastava.
