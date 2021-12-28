News

Vande Bharat Mission, serves over 6,272,785 passengers from abroad due to covid 19

BL Mumbai Bureau December 29 | Updated on December 28, 2021

The total number of flights till date are 46,729

Indian Government's initiative Vande Bharat Mission, to ferry stranded Indians due covid 19 abroad has served over 6,272,785 passengers till December 27.

The repartiating missing was initiated on May 07 2020 has turned out to be one of the largest evacuations of civilians by a country. It has had over 15 phases.

Total number of inbound flights are 23,361 which carried 3,413,009. The outbound flights were 23,368 which carried 2,859,776. The total number of flights till date are 46,729.

