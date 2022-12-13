Apeejay Surrendra Group and Oxford Bookstores in partnership with the Indian Museum will host the 14 th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) from January 12 to 15, 2023.

After going online for two consecutive editions due to Covid-19 induced pandemic, the 14 th edition will revert to its physical format and will have 100 years of Oxford Bookstore as its theme. Alice Walker, in the company of renowned international, national and diasporic authors, will participate in AKLF 2023, said a press statement.

“We look forward to celebrating the centenary of the Oxford Bookstore at AKLF 2023 with several special events plus our signature Oxford Junior Literary Festival for younger readers – who, as the book lovers of tomorrow, are the future of Oxford Bookstore,” Priti Paul, Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group said in the statement.

The fest will host a variety of literature ranging from historical fiction and biography to lifestyle and mental health. Over a span of three days, hundred other eminent guests will mark their presence in the fest. The fest also seeks to promote literature based on and from Dalits, LGBTQ++ community, along with children and coming of age writing.