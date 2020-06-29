37% of Indian consumers look for ‘country of origin’ while shopping online, says survey

Samsung Tab S6 Lite: A relatively affordable tablet with obvious compromises
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
Indian consumers prioritize information related to reviews, ratings and price more than the country of origin while purchasing products online according to a recent survey by LocalCircles.
According to the survey, 37 per cent of Indian consumers give preference to the ‘country of origin’ of a product while making an online purchase.
“While only 37 per cent of consumers said they look for country of origin, 83 per cent said they look for ratings and reviews information, something that most e-commerce platforms are trying to strengthen. MRP and discount information are sought by 82 per cent consumers, while 62 per cent seek best-before-date on human consumption products. Price and delivery date was of prime importance to all e-commerce customers," read the report.
“This means that only 37 per cent of the consumers that shop online look for Country of Origin information before buying the product, and price, delivery date, ratings & reviews are the more important to consumers for their purchases through ecommerce,” it added.
The survey comes on the heels of the recent order by the Central government urging e-commerce platforms to mention the country of origin on its products amid the rising border tensions between India and China.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry last week had mandated sellers on its Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to provide the name of the country of origin while registering any new product on the online procurement portal.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had held a meeting with e-commerce majors to discuss mandating the same on platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as per previous reports.
“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recently called e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall, etc. to discuss displaying the ‘country of origin’ of the products on their platforms. However, the term “country of origin” is open to interpretations as a product could have the majority of its components originating in one country while the final assembly could have happened in a different country and most sellers do not have an easy way of knowing that,” read the LocalCircles report.
“Therefore, instead of the seller filling up the field manually, it may be easier to have the sellers upload the image of the principal display panel along with products images. This will also ensure parity between physical retail and ecommerce as the consumer will have access to product packaging via both the channels. A notification from the Legal Metrology Division defining the Country of Origin for both retail and ecommerce channels would also help in eliminating any ambiguity that might otherwise exist on the issues,” it added.
The survey was based on over 16,300 responses from respondents across 239 districts of India.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...