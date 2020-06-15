54 per cent Indians eager to visit theatres post lockdown, says survey

Movie buffs in India are eager to have a movie-going experience even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but with proper hygiene measures in place suggests a recent survey.

The survey conducted by one of India’s largest online ticket booking platforms BookMyShow found that almost 54 per cent of Indians were eager to visit theatres for a movie-going experience within 15-90 days of the lockdown lifting.

“54% of Indian entertainment lovers are eager to get to theatres within 15-90 days of the lockdown lifting while the rest would prefer to step out after 90 days.” the report read as quoted by News18.

However, as many as 98 per cent of respondents want theatres to implement strict hygiene measures given the current situation. As many as 98% of Indians expect cinemas to implement stringent safety and hygiene measures to ensure a safe movie-watching experience, it said.

Movie-goers at large however wish for an almost contactless movie-going experience with approximately 85 per cent of consumers preferring to buy their tickets online with the M-ticket and e-ticket option, it said.

Over 36 per cent of the respondents are willing to purchase their food and drinks online and have them delivered to their seats.

However, around 52 per cent of consumers said that they would not pay a higher amount for online tickets if cinema halls increase charges on the pretext of limited audience or screening.

As for live events, 40 per cent of Indian consumers said that they would prefer attending a music concert with a smaller audience of 50-100 people. Respondents preferred drive-in concerts and intimate tables for 2-4 people for attending their favourite events, it said.

BookMyShow had surveyed 4000 regular users of the BookMyShow app aged between 16 to 55, residing across 235 cities in India including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada and Kochi.