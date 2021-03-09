58% of employers looking to hire more apprentices: Report

The National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme (NETAP) from TeamLease Skills University in Gujarat has launched its latest edition of the Apprenticeship Outlook Report for 2021 (January to June 2021).

According to the report findings, around 41 per cent of the employers are keen on hiring apprenticeships. The report revealed that the employers who expressed interest in hiring apprentices have increased by 8 per cent this half-year, compared with the previous half-year (33 per cent).

It further added that more than 58 per cent of the companies reviewed for the report were keen on increasing their apprenticeship-hiring indicating, positive momentum in the apprenticeship ecosystem.

Out of the 18 sectors reviewed, more than 16 were keen on hiring apprentices. Manufacturing (55 per cent), automobiles and ancillaries (51 per cent), and retail (48 per cent) led the market.

The report findings also indicate a positive time for women apprentices. Overall, the preference for women apprentices has increased by 10 per cent y-o-y. This was particularly noticed in sectors such as agriculture, where the inclination to hire women candidates has increased by 40 per cent.

Commenting on the current apprentice hiring trends, Sumit Kumar, Vice-President - NETAP, TeamLease Skill University said: “Apprentice-hiring has embarked on a very positive trajectory in the last couple of years as more employers are realising the merit of the apprenticeship model to build a robust pipeline of employable talent.

“In fact, from 2018 to now, we have seen a 2.5 per cent y-o-y increase in employers who are willing to increase their apprentice intake.