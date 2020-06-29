93% of people won’t prefer holiday hotel stay due to Covid-19: Survey

Samsung Tab S6 Lite: A relatively affordable tablet with obvious compromises
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation recently said that they are working on a list of standard operating procedures to resume metro services as soon as possible. Mumbai local trains also restarted operations for essential services providers on June 15 after being shut for 84 days due to the lockdown restrictions, but the ridership remains abysmally low.
LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform, conducted a survey to check if, with Unlock 2.0, people look forward to using metros/local trains, visiting gyms/swimming pools, booking holiday hotel stays, among others, in the next month or so. The survey received over 24,000 responses from 241 districts of India.
Regarding the local railways, 25 per cent of citizens say they will take metro/local trains in the next 30 days if they are restarted. While 67 per cent said, they will not do it as it might be unsafe.
Although the sharp increase in fuel prices has put a dent in people’s pockets, they are still hesitant in using public transport due to the fear of catching Covid-19.
The Central Government, in the May 30 order, had said that they would decide on the reopening of gymnasiums and swimming pools during phase 3 of the unlocking plan. But, only 15 per cent citizens said that they would visit a gymnasium or swimming pool in the next 30 days if they are restarted. Contrary, a significant 84 per cent said they would stay away from these places for some more time.
The hospitality sector has been one of the worst affected ones due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the Government has permitted hotels to restart operations, their bookings have been low as people have stayed away from travel and public places. Business travel has been minimal, and holiday bookings have been nearly zero.
When asked if they were planning any holiday hotel stay with family in the next three months, i.e. between July to September, 93 per cent replied in a negative while only 4 per cent said yes.
With a daily caseload of over 18,000 and 525,000 plus infection, the spread of the virus is rising each day. At this junction, the results of the survey clearly show that the majority of citizens are not in favour of metros and local trains as well as gyms and swimming pools in Unlock 2.0 and add another variable to an already complex problem.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...