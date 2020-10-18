A experience centre of the ambitious ‘Market of India’ project launched

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
A ‘grand experience’ centre of the ambitious Market of India was launched on the occasion of Navratri. The centre will give a glimpse of the entire SPR City Township at Binny and along with the taste of the ‘Market of India’.
The 5,000+ shops project, which is to be built in phases, is aimed at making Chennai a global trading capital, and giving Indian traders a global platform to showcase and sell their products. The Market of India is a project that was covered in the Tamil Nadu’s Global Investor Meet 2019.
Hitesh Kawad, Managing Director, SPR Group, during in the inauguration, said that a small trader is unable to leverage his strength owing to a lack of trade infrastructure. The vision and the idea behind ‘Market of India’ is to give him an environment where he can grow to his full potential. “We have taken care of all infrastructural issues and present shop owners with an empowering trade environment which will benefit the traders as well as end customers.”
The centre showcases the sheer expanse of the project. It has been created to showcase the transition from congested shopping lanes to a new state of the art complex, the experience centre has a created walkway that takes every visitor on a visual journey, experiencing life at old town places like Mint Street and George Town, to a rapidly modern global trade district.
The centre was inaugurated by S Ramesh, Managing Director, Pothys; PR Kesavan, Founder and Managing Director, Kumaran Silk; Vijay Vasanth, Partner,Vasanth and Co; Vishal, Vice President, Viveks Ltd; NK Ranganath of Grundfos Pumps India and Rathnakumar, JMD, Rathna Stores, a press release noted.
