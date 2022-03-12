A film festival with a difference

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has organised a film festival with a novel theme, where films made in different Indian languages on issues related to agriculture and allied subjects are screened.

Smart Kheti Apnayie -- Khushian Upjayie, a short docu-drama (English) that showcased how smart interventions are being introduced in India, has won the first prize.

While Faane Nahi Jalayenge, a Hindi short film that attempts to bring awareness on crop residue management, has bagged the second prize, according to P Chandra Shekara, Director-General of MANAGE and Chairman of the Film Festival.

Pheromone Trap (Marathi), which deals with how pests can be managed using eco-friendly methods, has received the third prize.

A film made on how efficient use of water could give good output in rainfed areas (Kashayalu Dravanaalu, Telugu, has won a jury prize.

“The idea is to promote the production of films in an area that is neglected for long. Shortfilms with powerful messages would help the message spread powerfully in rural areas,” an official associated with the festival said.

“We have received 270 entries, representing 11 Indian languages from 20 States for this film festival. A jury comprising 45 experts have shortlisted the winners. They evaluated the movies from February 11 to 28,” he said.

The films are made by teams from various Agricultural Universities, non-governmental organisations, training institutions and agripreneurs.

The awards were given away on March 11.