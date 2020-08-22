A pair of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles sell for over ₹2.5 crore in a UK auction

Glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi were sold for £260,000 (approximately ₹2.5 crore) in an auction earlier this week.

The auction was conducted by a United Kingdom-based auction house called East Bristol Auctions.

“ SOLD £260,000 - Gandhi's Glasses. An incredible result!” the auction house captioned a picture of the glasses on Instagram.

The pair of glasses were worn by Gandhi on one of his trips to South Africa according to auctioneer Andrew Stowe, BBC reported.

Stowe said that the glasses were owned by an elderly man from Mangotsfield. They were passed down from generation to generation in the owner’s family. They were originally acquired by a relative who had met Gandhi in South Africa in the 1920s, BBC reported.

The owner had no idea about the value of the glasses that were left in the auction house’s letterbox. The auction house had predicted that the glasses would sell for about £15,000.

“A pair of spectacles worn by Gandhi found in our letterbox is expected to sell for £15,000,” the auction house had written on Instagram.

They were bought by an American collector through a phone bid on Friday, the report said.