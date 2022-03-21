Jiya Rai, a 13-year-old teenager with autism from Mumbai, swam from Sri Lanka’s Thalaimannar settlement to Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi in 13 hours on Sunday.

Rai, studying at Navy Children School, is the daughter of Madan Rai, an Indian Navy officer. She covered a distance of 29 km to create awareness about autism. On receiving the requisite immigration clearance , Rai began her journey at 4.15 am on March 20, 2022, and reached the destination by 5.20 pm.

Upon reaching, the teenager was greeted by a cheering crowd. Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP) Sailendra Babu felicitated her and described swimming in the Palk Strait as one of the greatest achievements. DGP Babu told ANI, “There are many trekkers in the country who trek in the Himalayas. But the number of swimmers is very less. So the youth should come forward to achieve the feat of swimming.”

Rai has been awarded the 2022 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the highest award in India for children. In 2020, Rai swam from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai to the Gateway of India, covering 36 km in nearly 9 hours.