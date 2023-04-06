Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate financial transactions through the Aadhaar number. Individuals having an Aadhaar number linked to a bank account, referred to as an Aadhaar Enabled Bank Account (AEBA), can access the AePS service.

NPCI has mentioned on its website, “AePS is a bank-led model which allows online interoperable financial inclusion transaction at PoS (MicroATM) through the business correspondent of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication.”

What is required from a customer for AePS?
  • A bank account details
  • Aadhaar number; and
  • Fingerprint biometrics

Also read: Know how to file UPI-related complaints with NPCI

Know the banking services offered by AePS
  • Cash deposit
  • Cash withdrawal
  • Balance enquiry
  • Mini statement
  • Aadhaar to Aadhaar fund transfer
  • Authentication; and
  • BHIM Aadhaar Pay
Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   