Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate financial transactions through the Aadhaar number. Individuals having an Aadhaar number linked to a bank account, referred to as an Aadhaar Enabled Bank Account (AEBA), can access the AePS service.

NPCI has mentioned on its website, “AePS is a bank-led model which allows online interoperable financial inclusion transaction at PoS (MicroATM) through the business correspondent of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication.”

What is required from a customer for AePS?

A bank account details

Aadhaar number; and

Fingerprint biometrics

Know the banking services offered by AePS

Cash deposit

Cash withdrawal

Balance enquiry

Mini statement

Aadhaar to Aadhaar fund transfer

Authentication; and

BHIM Aadhaar Pay

