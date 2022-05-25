ABHA: How to create your health account

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), the mobile app launched under the government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has been revamped, the National Health Authority (NHA) announced recently. The mobile application, which allows users to link, access and share health records, can now be used to maintain a digital repository of health records.

To be part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and digitally store health records, users should have a 14-digit ABHA number. The ABHA address, linked to the ABHA number, will facilitate the exchange of health records after obtaining consent on the ABDM network.

Creating an ABHA address to share and access health records

The ABHA app has to be downloaded from the Google Play Store. After installation, users will have to choose the preferred language to continue accessing the mobile app.

An app permission screen appears, asking the user to allow data sharing and external storage features.

ABHA app permission

Users will be directed to a window to register/ create an ABHA address. The application lets users create their ABHA address via ABHA number, mobile number or email ID upon OTP verification.

Register/ create an ABHA address

Users will have to enter details, including their name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail, and residential address.

On submission, users will be directed to create an ABHA address (username@abdm)/ PHR (Personal Health Records) and set up a login password.

Login/ Register to use ABHA app

The account can be linked to a 14-digit ABHA number created by self-registration on NHA’s ‘Create ABHA number portal.’ It is created either using Aadhaar or a driving licence identity.

Generate ABHA number via https://healthid.ndhm.gov.in/

Users will be able to link all their health records to the ABHA number obtained.

The iOS version of the ABHA app will be launched shortly. The application will also support face authentication at a later date.

