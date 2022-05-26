ABHA: Know the benefits of having an ABHA number

Ayushman Bharat Health Account — ABHA — is an initiative launched by the government under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. (ABDM). The ABHA health card allows users to access and share health records digitally with hospitals, clinics, and insurance providers. Having a 14-digit ABHA number is a prerequisite to be part of ABDM.
Benefits of ABHA number
The ABHA health card provides users with free access to digital health records. It allows users to maintain their health record history by linking their personal health records (PHR) on the ABHA mobile app.
ABHA facilitates easy opt-in and opt-out features.
It has enhanced security and encryption mechanisms. Health records stored on ABHA are not shared without the account holder’s consent. It enables users to link all their healthcare benefits, ranging from public health programmes to insurance schemes to the ABHA number
How to create an ABHA number
ABHA, the health ID, uses a 14-digit number generated using an Aadhaar card or driving licence. To register, users have to visit: https://healthid.ndhm.gov.in/ and click ‘Create ABHA number.’
After OTP verification, users will have to fill in details, including their name, gender, date of birth, mobile number and email address. Further, users will have to create a PHR or ABHA address to be linked to the 14-digit ABHA number. This will enable them to share their health records stored under an ABHA number.
On completion, users will be able to download their ABHA cards.
The ABHA account can now be accessed through smartphones. To know more, read: Ayushman Bharat health app - ABHA - revamped
