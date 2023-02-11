A new global four-wheel electric racing series is set to debut in 2024.

At the Formula E 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, the team behind the brand-new electric racing series announced their vision for the ACE Championship, which is set to begin globally in 2024.

This racing series focusing on talent development and innovation seeks to develop motorsport in underrepresented markets, and provide competitive and exciting racing.

The project, lead by former Mahindra Racing CEO Dilbagh Will, is backed by the founders of the ACE Group.

Short format

The ACE Championship will have two levels, the entry-level Challenger Series and the top-tier Championship. This Championship will be a ‘feeder’ platform for drivers and engineering talent to move into other racing series.

The series will run in a regional format and on regional circuits across continents to bring a showcase to areas where fandom and industry around motorsport can be grown in areas underrepresented by existing Championships.

The short format competitive racing will use innovation to engage fans in unique ways.

The initial race car will be an evolved vehicle similar in performance to the Gen2 Formula E car.

In a world first, the same car will be used in both levels of racing: teams can run four drivers in two Championships with two vehicles, an opportunity afforded by the technological advancements the series will deliver.

This is going to be the first championship in the world where one single race car can compete in two different championships – each team can have two different drivers in the ACE Championship and ACE Challenger series, driving the same car, but with two different power levels.

Paradigm shift

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of Greenko and the ACE Group, said: “The ACE Group is proud to be supporting this groundbreaking and paradigm shifting new ACE Championship. We believe in innovation that makes a positive difference to society.

Dilbagh Gill, Founder and CEO of ACE Championship, said, “The ACE Championship is about innovation in motorsport and about opportunity.”

Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman, said, “The ACE Championship is an important initiative. Creating opportunities for young drivers to enter motorsport via the ‘electric avenue’ is crucial – and was missing until now.

“The difference between this and other championships is that there is no other electric junior racing series. This is why the ACE Championship initiative is so interesting,” he added.

