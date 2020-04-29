Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 54 after battling cancer

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at a Mumbai where he was admitted for observation due to a colon infection.

Khan’s spokesperson on Tuesday had confirmed that he had been admitted to the hospital due to a colon infection and was under observation. The news of his passing was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Twitter.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar had tweeted.

Condolences have been pouring in on the micro-blogging platform.

The actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019,

His only project during the time was director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. Khan had shared a touching message prior to the film’s release for his fans where he had said that his only resort was to remain positive.

The actor’s career has spanned several decades with popular films in India and abroad beginning with his Academy Award-winning debut Salaam Bombay!. He is also acclaimed for his roles in international blockbusters including Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi.

Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.