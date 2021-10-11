Actor-producer Manchu Vishnu wins MAA polls

Actor-producer Manchu Vishnu has been elected as the President of Movie Artistes’ Association, defeating senior actor Prakash Raj with a majority of 107 votes.

A visibly upset Prakash Raj has decided to resign his MAA membership. “The mandate is in favour of a panel that campaigned against non-Telugus getting elected to the MAA executive body. I can’t continue as my self-respect is hurt,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said he would continue to act in Telugu films though quitting the association where he was a member for 21 years.

Actor-producer Nagendrababu, a brother of Chiranjeevi who backed the candidature of Prakash Raj, too said he was going to resign.

In the keenly contested polls on Sunday, Vishnu polled 381 votes while Prakash Raj secured 274 votes.

Comedian Raghubabu has been elected as General Secretary and Srikanth as Executive Vice-President.

The election to the MAA executive body generated huge interest in the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Of the 883 eligible voters in MAA, as many as 665 voters cast their votes. Top actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Jr NTR didn’t turn up for the voting held on Sunday.

