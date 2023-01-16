Actor Suriya topped the charts as the No. 1 celebrity in terms of cine stars in South India. According to a research study conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), Suriya ranked far ahead of his peers emerging as the Most Trusted, Most Identified With, Most Attractive, Most Respected, and Most Appealing celebrity.

The IIHB study was conducted with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states. The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood, and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.

Suriya towered over the rest of the competition with a score of 84 in the overall TIARA rankings (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal). Allu Arjun ranked the second with a score of 79.

Also read:The perils of being a celebrity

On the parameter of “Most Trusted”, Suriya ranked the highest. Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Tollywood; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyn led in Kollywood, while Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep ranked the highest in Mollywood and Sandalwood, the study added.

Suriya also topped the “Most Identified With” rankings with a score of 84. In Tollywood, Prabhas and Ram Charan ranked among the top two. In Kollywood, Vijay led the chart followed by Vijay Setupathi. Yash and Prithviraj were the leaders in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

“Suriya is like the Colossus of the South. His scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research” said Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.

The study comes at a time when the contribution of South Indian movies has increased in the overall Indian cinema pie.

Also read:‘RRR’ wins Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Critics Choice Awards 2023

“Suriya with a score of 85 was ahead of Allu Arjun (80) and Vijay Devarakonda (72) on being South India’s Most Attractive. Vijay was No. 1 in Kollywood, while Dulquer Salmaan led in the balance two states,” the research noted.

On South India’s most respected, Suriya was again on top with a score of 86. Mahesh Babu (78) and Junior NTR (75) led in Tollywood, while Ajith (78) and Sivakarthikeyn (76) took the podium positions in Kollywood. Yash (77) was the leader in Mollywood and Sandalwood followed by Kiccha Sudeep (69)

IIHB conducts bi-annual research on celebrities at an all-India level with a research sample in excess of 60,000 respondents. It is for the first time that the research, called TIARA, has been conducted exclusively to cover South India. A South-centric study on female stars will be released by the think tank later in the year.

Also read:Hit year for Indian cinema, box office rings in ₹10,000 cr