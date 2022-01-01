Actress and comedian Betty White passes away at age 99

Legendary American actress and comedian Betty White, TV's Golden Girl, has passed away weeks before her 100th birthday.

The 99 year old passed away at her home on Friday, as per reports. The news was confirmed by her agent.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People.

Born on 17 January 1922, the 99 year old had a career in television and film spanning eight decades. One of her most famous roles was as the loveable Rose Nylund in the sitcom The Golden Girls. She became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live in 2010.

She was then honoured with a lifetime achievement Emmy Award five years later. This was her eighth Emmy overall.

Tributes began pouring in for White including from the White House.

"Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve," United States President Joe Biden tweeted from the official @POTUS account.