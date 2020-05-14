After ‘Fauji’, Doordarshan set to revive another Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Doosra Keval’

Doordarshan will soon re-telecast Doosra Keval, a 1989 television show starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“COMING SOON -#DoosraKeval starring @iamsrk on @RetroDD,” Doordarshan National had tweeted from its official account.

The show will premier on DD RETRO- a new channel launched last month by Prasar Bharti to re-air the old shows from DD's archives.

Doosra Keval directed by Lekh Tandon stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. It features Khan as Keval, a village boy who dies in an attempt to stop his friend from becoming a terrorist. The cast also includes Vinita Malik, Natasha Rana and Arun Bali.

Doordarshan had previous premiered two of Shah Rukh Khan’s old shows, Circus and Fauji. Fauji was Khan’s television debut. Khan had played the role of circus troupe member Shekharan in Circus.

Apart from this, the channel had brought back multiple shows from its archives for viewers amid the lockdown including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shriman Shrimati, Buniyaad and Shaktimaan.

Ramayana had become the world’s "most-watched entertainment show" after it was aired last month, according to the channel.

"World record! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16," DD India had tweeted.