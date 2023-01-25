On the occasion of Republic Day, Air India Express is all set to unveil a new tail art developed at the Kochi Muziris Biennale, and installed on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The event will take place at a hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited situated at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The original acrylic painting of artist GS Smitha has been adapted into a 25-foot-long tail art by the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The tail art will be unveiled by PA Mohammed Riyas, Minister of Public Works and Tourism, Kerala; Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express and President of Air Asia India; and Bose Krishnamachari, President of Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Air India Express has a long tradition of exhibiting distinctive artworks on the tails of their aircraft, depicting the country’s rich culture and heritage. With this brand new tail art installed by the Kochi Biennale artists, Air India Express is ready to take the message and spirit of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival, which began in December 2022 and will go on till April 2023, is Asia’s largest contemporary art festival and Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the festival.

Also read Amazon Air inducts two aircraft to speed up deliveries

The event is going to mark another milestone in the relationship between Air India Express and the Kochi Biennale Foundation as both entities continue to represent Indian culture on a worldwide platform, a press release said.