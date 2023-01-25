Bharti Airtel has announced the expansion of its 5G services to Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, and Trichy, a service already available in Chennai.

“The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities,” the company said in its statement.

“Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout,” the company added.

Also Read: How to check if your phone is 5G compatible

Airtel customers who have enabled 5G services on their smartphones can access high-speed 5G plus services at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, according to the company. Users will be able to check if their device is 5G compatible using the Airtel Thanks App.

The company is said to deliver up to 20 to 30 times higher speeds than its existing 4G network. The existing data plans will work on 5G until the rollout is complete. It informed users that they do not have to change their SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

The telecom service provider has discontinued its ₹99 minimum monthly prepaid plan and it has been priced at ₹155 in 7 more circles, including Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Also read: Airtel revamps prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video