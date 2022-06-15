Airtel launches Xstream multiplex in metaverse 

Bharti Airtel has launched the country’s first Xstream multiplex, forming part of its Xstream Premium offerings on the Partynite Metaverse platform. The 20-screen platform will provide access to OTT content available on the Xstream app.

Bharti Airtel shared a glimpse of the multiplex on its YouTube channel

“The Xstream multiplex brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel.

“Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse,” said Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics).

Airtel Xstream recently achieved the 2-million paid subscriber milestone and observed repeat subscriptions in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The average viewing time on Xstream is approximately 150 minutes, Airtel said.

According to Bharti Airtel, movies including James (Kannada), Maanaadu (Tamil), and Adavallu Meeku Joharlu (Telugu) trended among the top five content during May.