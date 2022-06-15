hamburger

Airtel launches Xstream multiplex in metaverse 

Madhu Balaji | June 15 | Updated on: Jun 15, 2022
Bharti Airtel (Representative image)

Bharti Airtel (Representative image) | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex is an extension of its premium offering

Bharti Airtel has launched the country’s first Xstream multiplex, forming part of its Xstream Premium offerings on the Partynite Metaverse platform. The 20-screen platform will provide access to OTT content available on the Xstream app. 

Bharti Airtel shared a glimpse of the multiplex on its YouTube channel

“The Xstream multiplex brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel.

“Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse,” said Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics). 

Airtel Xstream recently achieved the 2-million paid subscriber milestone and observed repeat subscriptions in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The average viewing time on Xstream is approximately 150 minutes, Airtel said.

According to Bharti Airtel, movies including James (Kannada), Maanaadu (Tamil), and Adavallu Meeku Joharlu (Telugu) trended among the top five content during May.

Published on June 15, 2022
