Bharti Airtel has refreshed its cricket prepaid plans in India with four plans priced at ₹699, ₹999, ₹2,999, and ₹3,359. The company has included subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video. The ₹699 and ₹999 plans included a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The revamp comes at the time when Amazon Prime Video is airing the India Vs New Zealand cricket series.

Here are the plans offered by Airtel

The ₹699 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, with 3GB mobile data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. It provides free access to Amazon Prime membership, one channel on Airtel Xstream, three months of Apollo 24/7 circle, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music.

The ₹999 plan with 84 days validity, includes 2.5GB internet data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. The pack also provides free access to Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Xstream, Apollo 24/7 circle, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music.

The 2,999 pack is valid for up to 365 days and offers 2GB of mobile data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS. Other benefits include three months of Apollo 24/7 circle, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music. The plan does not provide any OTT subscriptions.

The 3,359 plan comes with 365 days validity, offering 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling data, and 100 SMS per day. It offers one year of Amazon Prime membership and Disney+ Hotstar subscription and includes three months of Apollo 24/7 circle, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music.

