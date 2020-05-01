Airtel Xstream App registers 300 per cent surge in viewership

Nostalgia has emerged as the biggest trend on Airtel Xstream app, a video network for premium digital content, with it registering a 300 per cent surge in the streaming of popular 80s and 90s TV shows.

The platform also recorded a 100 per cent growth in demand for Bollywood classics and cult comedies. While overall streaming volumes have increased by 50 per cent on the app since the middle of March 2020, it is shows and movies from yesteryears that have seen the biggest surge in demand from users, the company said in a statement.

Cult TV shows such as Malgudi Days, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Rajani and many more have witnessed a 300 per cent surge in streaming volumes.

Bollywood Classics from Chaudhavin Ka Chand, Mother India, Don, Padosan, Andaz Apna Apna and Raja Babu have seen streaming volumes growth of 100 per cent underlining the strong demand of content from the decades gone by.

The average session time on Airtel Xstream and the number of daily sessions per user are also up by 40 per cent as people are spending more time inside homes.

“The current situation has made video entertainment an obvious and large use case. At the same time, it has given all of us more time and space to travel back in time and rekindle some fond memories as the situation also make us emotional,” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer of Bharti Airtel said.

Close to 80 per cent of the demand surge for retro content is driven by users from non-metros and smaller towns in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This highlights the growing adoption of OTT in these markets as smartphones and 4G penetration increases.

Xstream app provides more than 10,000 shows and 400 plus TV channels.