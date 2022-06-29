Akash Ambani: Meet the new chairman of Reliance Jio

Following Mukesh Ambani’s resignation as the Director of Reliance Jio with immediate effect, his eldest son Akash Ambani has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Akash, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, was born on October 23, 1991. He completed his schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then graduated from Brown University with a major in economics. He has shown a keen interest in sports — cricket and football. He is married to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of a Mumbai-based diamond trader and jeweller, and the couple have a son, Prithvi. Akash has a twin sister, Isha, and a younger brother, Anant.

Akash Ambani, 30, is a non-executive director at Reliance Jio. He was part of teams that negotiated Meta Platforms Inc.’s investment into Jio’s parent and has led major acquisitions by Jio in the digital space in the last few years. He led the launch of Jio’s 4G services in India with his sister, Isha, and worked towards the launch of JioPhone in 2017.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani last year said he could see his children have the same spark and potential as his father, Dhirubhai Ambani — Reliance’s founder. Akash’s elevation, recognising his contributions, comes at a time when the Reliance group is pivoting toward consumer offerings, Bloomberg reported. Since its debut in 2016, Jio has shaken up the country’s telecommunications industry with free calls and cheap data.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd., which owns all Jio digital services brands, including Reliance Jio Infocomm.