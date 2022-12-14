Actor Akshay Kumar was the most visible celebrity endorser in TV advertisements in the July-September quarter, followed by actors Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan, as per an analysis by the TAM Adex, a division of TAM Media Research. In the quarter, nearly 29 per cent of the share of the ads telecast on TV featured celebrities, heavily dominated by film stars.

While Kumar garnered a share of 7 per cent in terms of ad volumes, Balan and Bachchan’s shares in TV ads were each pegged at about 6 per cent.

Other actors ranked among the top 10 most visible endorsers on TV are Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon. “Film stars contributed more than 80 per cent to celebrity endorsed-advertising pie during Jul-Sep’22, followed by sports personalities and television stars, who contributed 10 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively,” stated the analysis.

In terms of the number of brands, 80-year old Bachchan endorsed the most (40), even as he was ranked third in terms of ad volumes. “In the quarter, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen endorsing a higher number of brands compared to Apr-Jun’ 22,” TAM Adex stated.

What they endorsed

More than 50 per cent of the ads endorsed by celebrities were for the categories of food & beverage, personal care or personal hygiene and services. “The top 10 categories accounted for 42 per cent share of celebrity ad volumes,” it added. The categories include toilet/floor cleaners, hair dyes, aerated soft drinks, e-commerce online shopping, soaps, non-aerated soft drinks, shampoos, e-commerce fashion and washing powders and liquids.

“Compared to Jan-Mar’22, celebrity endorsement ad volumes witnessed a minor increase of 1 per cent in Jul-Sep’22. However, compared to Apr-Jun ‘22, celebrity-endorsed ad volumes dropped by 2 per cent,” the report added.