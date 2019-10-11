Alfonso Cuaron locks multi-year overall TV deal at Apple

Celebrated filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has set a overall TV deal at Apple.

Under the deal the multiple Oscar-winner will develop television projects exclusively for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus.

According to media reports, the pact spans five years and is a state-of-the-art deal.

Gabriela Rodriguez, the filmmaker’s long-time producing partner, will oversee the operations at his London-based production company, Esperanto Filmoj.

Cuaron’s last project was critically-acclaimed film “Roma”, on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer.

The film won three Academy Awards: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuaron.

Apple has also locked overall deals with creators Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims and Justin Lin.