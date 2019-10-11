Variety

Alfonso Cuaron locks multi-year overall TV deal at Apple

PTI Los Angeles | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

The pact spans five years and is a state-of-the-art deal, says media reports

Celebrated filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has set a overall TV deal at Apple.

Under the deal the multiple Oscar-winner will develop television projects exclusively for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus.

According to media reports, the pact spans five years and is a state-of-the-art deal.

Gabriela Rodriguez, the filmmaker’s long-time producing partner, will oversee the operations at his London-based production company, Esperanto Filmoj.

Cuaron’s last project was critically-acclaimed film “Roma”, on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer.

The film won three Academy Awards: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuaron.

Apple has also locked overall deals with creators Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims and Justin Lin.

Published on October 11, 2019
cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Peter Handke, Olga Tokarczuk win Nobel prizes for literature