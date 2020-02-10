Algorithm based on Spotify songs suggest February as gloomiest for listeners

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
People turn gloomy in the month of February, going by the songs they listen on music streaming app Spotify.
The analysis, done by Economist, was based on how happy a song sounds on a scale of 0 to 100. The study took into account the top 200 songs played on Spotify, which offers 50 million tracks to 270 million subscribers in 70 countries.
The study quantified seasonal misery prevalent especially after new year holidays. The algorithm was designed on ratings of positivity by musical experts, and gives Aretha Franklin’s soaring “Respect” a score of 97; Radiohead’s gloomy “Creep” gets just 10.
The global top 200 songs, played in February, belonged to the ‘sad and blues category’. The valence of these songs is four per cent lower than the annual average in February.
While in July, it is three per cent higher as the mood lifts. The most joyful range of songs is heard during Christmas.
The February blues occur in countries near the equator including Singapore and down south-- Australia. While in Latin America, the dip is not evident as Latin music is light and happy.
The Northern Hemisphere shows the biggest seasonal shift in the mood of the listeners. Finland’s mood in July is 11 per cent happier than usual. The study also showed that the overall rate tends to rise by 0.6 per cent when a country gets additional hours of sunlight. In contrast, rainy days add more melancholy to the music list.
The report stated that the shift in mood largely happens because of seasonal change.
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...