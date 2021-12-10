All you need to know about Human rights day

Human rights day is celebrated on December 10 every year. This day marks the importance of rights everybody is entitled for irrespective of caste,religion,sex and language.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted in 1948 by the United Nations General Assembly. The 2021 human rights day theme is said to be 'Equality - reducing inequalities, advancing human rights'.

The human rights theme this year relates to equality and Article 1 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. The principles of equality and non-discrimination are at the heart of the human rights.

Building a better and fairer world is now the main notion of the United Nations. Due to Covid-19, the society has faced a lot of issues which has deepened poverty and raised inequalities. The UN has set up an approach to find solutions for discrimination that has affected several people in the society.

Human rights are protected by international and national laws. In India, there is a separate framework for human rights – the six fundamental rights for humans, as follows:

Right to Equality

Right to Equality ensures equal rights for all citizens. This right also prohibits inequality on the basis of caste, religion, gender or place of birth.

Right to Freedom

It provides freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly without arms, freedom of movement throughout the territory of our country, freedom of association, freedom to practice any profession, freedom to reside in any part of the country.

Right against Exploitation

This right condemns child-labour, forced labour, human trafficking and also against any act that forces a person to work without wages.

Right to Freedom of Religion

This right guarantees religious freedom and ensures secular States in India. Treating all religions equally is a part of the clause.

Cultural and Educational Rights

They ensure that the rights of different cultural, religions and linguistic minorities by enabling them to conserve their heritage and protect from discrimination. Educational rights ensure education for everyone irrespective of their caste, gender, religion, etc.

Right to Constitutional Remedies

This right is for the citizens wherein they can approach the Supreme Court of India to protect themselves from violation of their fundamental rights.