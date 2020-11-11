Allu Arjun to promote aha content

Over-the-top video streaming firm aha has named film actor Allu Arjun as its brand ambassador to promote its content.

“The Telugu content of the streaming platform releases a special programming line-up, presenting a host of fresh originals, web-shows, talk-shows along with additions of newly acquired blockbuster movies for the festive season,” aha has said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Since its launch in February 2020, we have registered 50 lakh downloads and 1.80 crore unique visitors,” it said. The firm has a listing of over 150 popular films, including some latest releases.

“To bring in something fresh for viewers this festival season, we lined up Samantha’s unique talk show Sam Jam, TheViral Fever (TVF) original web series Permanent Roommates and a few other programmes,” Ramu Rao Jupally, a promoter of aha, said.

“We offer the content at an annual subscription of ₹365, which is ₹1 per day,” he said.