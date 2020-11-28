Amazon cancels Utopia after one season

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Amazon has pulled the plug on conspiracy thriller series Utopia after just one season.
An adaptation of the 2013 British drama of the same name, the show hailed from Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn, reported Variety.
The show featured John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 25 to lukewarm reviews.
Utopia was about a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organisation after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel.
Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.
The series also featured Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon Wanna Walton and Christopher Denham.
It was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...