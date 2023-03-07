Amazonhas launched a dedicated Oscars hub on Fire TV. The hub provides easy access to users for the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony, including access to watch all nominated movies and cast their votes for Oscar winners via the on-screen interactive voting experience: Oscar predictions.
Amazon has received one Oscar nomination for its international film Argentina, 1985.
Till March 12, 2023, the interface will let users select their Oscar winner predictions in seven categories, including best actor/ actress in a leading role, best director, and screenplay. Users can access the feature by saying, “Alexa, vote for the Oscars.” The streaming platform recently introduced a new male voice for Alexa users in India.
After the Oscars ceremony, the Fire TV users will receive an accuracy score. Users will also be able to share predictions on social media platforms or via text message.
In addition, users can access all 2023 Oscar-nominated films, iconic past winners, a historical archive of nominated films, apps that are streaming the main event live, free red carpet coverage, nominee interviews, and post-show analysis. The 2023 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 12, 2023.
