Amazon has launched a ‘create with Alexa’ tool in the US market to allow children generate animated stories. The company first disclosed the feature in September.

“Create with Alexa uses advances in conversational and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to empower young storytellers to build unique stories with a narrative arc, colourful graphics, and fun, complementary background music,” the company said in its statement.

Also read: How to stream an Amazon Watch party

Amazon said a story can be created by saying, “Alexa, make a story,” and answering the prompts. The child has to select from three themes: space exploration, underwater or enchanted forest, and then the story’s hero and a colour scheme.

The AI then generates a five-to-ten-line story based on the answers. It will have a background image, animations, sound effects, and music. Even when a child chooses the same prompts, Amazon will push a different story every time, the company claimed.

Also read: How to reschedule delivery of Amazon products

These stories could be saved in the personal media gallery. Amazon will soon introduce the ability to share the story with family and friends.

“We have always envisioned Alexa to be a trusted companion that brings joy and fun to the family,” said Eshan Bhatnagar, head of product for Alexa AI.

Also read: How to transfer Amazon Pay balance to a bank account

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit