Amazon Prime Music now available in Hindi

Amazon Prime Music has launched its app in Hindi, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Hindi interface launch follows popular demand by users, Amazon said in an official release.

“At present, Hindi is the most streamed music language on Amazon Prime Music and the consumption of podcasts is also gradually moving towards Hindi with 4X growth in consumption since launch in April this year,” it said.

Following the Hindi interface for Amazon.in and Prime Video, users can now shop, watch and navigate through their favourite playlists in Hindi. Prime members with Hindi text preference can now access a selection of 75 million songs, ad-free and over 10 million podcast episodes, unlimited offline downloads.

Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music said, “We are committed to provide the most personalized user experience and Hindi being the most streamed language on Amazon Prime Music makes this launch more special.”

“As our Prime member base grew in India and customers started to enjoy the Hindi experience on Prime Shopping and Prime Video apps, we started hearing more and more customers requesting to access the Prime Music app in Hindi as well.This inspired us to start working to customize the experience for our users so that they can enjoy listening to music and podcasts in the language of their choice,” said Malhotra.

The Hindi interface will be available for Android users and will be rolled out on other devices as well.