Amazon Prime signs a multiyear contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video today announced a worldwide-exclusive, multi-film licensing collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

As part of the association, the steaming service will be the worldwide home to NGE’s upcoming slate of movies, soon after their theatrical launch. NGE’s movie slate includes titles such as Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project, among others.

The films, post their theatrical release, will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all Prime members. Additionally, the films will also be available ‘to rent’ on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers (Prime or otherwise) in the ‘Early Access Rental’ window.

These films will include names such as Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ahan Shetty and many more. The slate also brings together directors including national award-winning directors like Nitesh Tiwari ( Chhichhore, Dangal) Ravi Udyawar ( Mom), Sameer Vidwans ( Anandi Gopal) Saket Chaudhry ( Hindi Medium) and many more.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Producer & Director said, “This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video — we are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content selection. As the world of storytelling evolves across genres, I believe this association will pave the way for more collaborations between the two brands to follow.”

‘Milestone collaboration’

“We are excited to venture into this milestone collaboration with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment which is known to create films that connect instantly with audiences. By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers’ screens worldwide,” said Manish Menghani, Director–Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India.

“At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise. Prime Video has played a key role in significantly enhancing the audience base for Indian films, across languages, both within the country and internationally. I am certain that this slate of much-anticipated movies will prove to be an absolute delight for our consumers,” he added.