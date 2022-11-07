Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video said its has launched mobile-only annual subscription plan at ₹599 per year. The company said, this plan is for single users, and has been created especially for a mobile-first country like India. This comes when the platform is gearing up to stream the upcoming India-New Zealand men’s cricket series.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India said, “Over the last 6 years we have seen a huge growth for Prime Video in India. With viewers from 99 per cent of the country’s pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content. Guided by our mission of making high-quality entertainment even more accessible across the country, we are excited to launch Prime Video Mobile Edition’s annual plan.”

“This worldwide-first innovation saw an incredible response from Indian consumers when we launched via a telecom association last year, and building on that success we are extending its access, with it now being made available directly for subscription through Prime Video’s app and website,” he added.

It added that with this move, the Prime Video expects to expand accessibility of Prime Video Mobile Edition, launched last year as a telco-partnered product in collaboration with Airtel

Kelly Day, vice president, International, Prime Video, said that India is one of the fastest growing markets for the streaming platform. “We are confident that the new Prime Video Mobile Edition annual plan will further help accelerate the growth of our India business and give an even larger customer base access to the high-quality content. In fact, India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. An initiative like Prime Video Mobile Edition, that had its genesis in India, is now being rolled out across multiple countries in Latin America and South East Asia,” Day said.

Customers can go to the Prime Video App (on Android) or PrimeVideo.com to buy an annual subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition.