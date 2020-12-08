Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ feature now available in India

Amazon’s ‘Watch Party’ feature is now available for Prime Video subscribers in India.

Amazon had originally rolled out the feature to users in the United States back in July. The Watch Party feature allows users to watch content on Prime Video with their friends and family.

“With Watch Parties, you can chat with up to 100 friends while you watch movies and TV shows online together,” reads the feature description on Amazon’s website.

To start watching content together with friends using the feature, users can find a movie or TV show on the streaming platform and click on the Watch Party icon. For TV series, the icon is available in the episode list.

From there, they can set the name that they would like to use while chatting and create a Watch Party.

Once the Watch Party is created, hosts can invite their friends by sharing their Watch Party link with up to 100 people. Other users can join by clicking on the link.

“Once everyone is ready, start your Watch Party. The host can play, pause, skip, and seek for the group,” Amazon said.

Watch Parties are currently available for Prime Video subscribers. It can only be accessed on desktop browsers, except Apple’s Safari. Other devices such as Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, connected media players, mobile phones, and tablets are currently not supported, reads the Watch Party FAQ o the website.