Anand Mahindra hails a truck which opens into a marriage hall 

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video of a giant truck on Twitter that opens up into a portable marriage hall of size 40*30 square feet. Calling it eco-friendly, Mahindra wrote, “I would like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful.”

I'd like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn't take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

According to the video, the mobile marriage hall which is also a truck claims to accommodate 200 individuals and comes with a stylish interior.

“Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it does not take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” Mahindra added in his tweet.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Mahindra’s post

Very creative ..... It can be use in multiple ways sir.

In rural & very remote areas as a mobile hospital, School or institution & for the awareness camps.

Also in emergency conditions it ll b very useful.

Great product. It should be commercialized. — The Y Kay (@TheYKay1) September 25, 2022

You are the only industrialist I see mentioning and appreciating common peoples efforts 🙏🏻 — HIMANSHU BARIA (@Himanshu_Baria_) September 25, 2022

Wonder how the traditional 'marriage hall' kitchen operates in this case: the truck's engine being nearby would be an unnecessary fire hazard. — Shahid Abdulla (@TheDailyBunkum) September 25, 2022

Portable infrastructure!!!



After mobile clinics and toilets, someone has taken it to new level with mobile marriage halls. 🥳



It is a perfect solution for areas where construction & maintenance of such properties isn't feasible or economically viable! — Neha Jain (@jainneha2211) September 25, 2022

This is a very good IDEA. This type of containers can be kept ready for deployment during the natural calamities. The variants can be planned. — Hemant Kumar T (@HemantKumarT2) September 25, 2022