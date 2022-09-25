Anand Mahindra hails a truck which opens into a marriage hall 

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video of a giant truck on Twitter that opens up into a portable marriage hall of size 40*30 square feet. Calling it eco-friendly, Mahindra wrote, “I would like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful.”
According to the video, the mobile marriage hall which is also a truck claims to accommodate 200 individuals and comes with a stylish interior.
“Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it does not take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” Mahindra added in his tweet.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Mahindra’s post
Published on
September 25, 2022
