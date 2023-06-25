Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, shared his selfie on Twitter, which also featured Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani, 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor, and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams.

They were among the invitees to the lavish State dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on June 22. They joined OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting.

Ambani and Mahindra, engaged in a conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Kapoor, missed the shuttle service that was supposed to take them to their next lunch engagement.

“After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement,” he wrote.

The tycoons were trying to reach out for a Uber ride and then ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. “We also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber,” Mahindra explained. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Mahindra called it a “Washington moment.”

I suppose this was what they would call a 'Washington moment.' After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying… pic.twitter.com/gP1pZl9VcI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2023

“We can still drop you to the space station. After all, behind every flight, there’s a great run-up!” Uber responded to the tweet.

Mahindra earlier shared a picture of artwork inside the White House. “The most poignant Presidential portrait is of JFK. Painted posthumously and a pensive pose,” he wrote on Twitter.

Back in the White House this morning for the 'Tech Handshake' meeting' Soaking in the heritage atmosphere of the rooms named by their colours. The most poignant Presidential portrait is of JFK. Painted posthumously and a pensive pose… unlike the others… pic.twitter.com/JZetsEmlBK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023