Anand Mahindra is always a notch up when it comes to Twitter. Contents shared by him on Twitter have always been fun and interesting.

In a recent post by Anand Mahindra, he is seen sharing a video of a woman who is packing clothes like a jacket, jeans, and a t-shirt, in a neat and tidy way; and the internet has been thanking him ever since.

Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, wrote, ”Fascinating. How innovation & design skills can bring huge productivity in such simple activities. Wish I had seen this video decades ago when I traveled like a maniac and was packing & re-packing every few days.”

Fascinating. How innovation & design skills can bring huge productivity in such simple activities. Wish I had seen this video decades ago when I traveled like a maniac and was packing & re-packing every few days. https://t.co/mEXfa4TFP1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 2, 2023

The video has about 528.5 thousand views on Twitter. The Tweet attracted 1,240 retweets as of March 3, 5 PM. The comment section is overflowed with ‘Thank You’.