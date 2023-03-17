Anand Mahindra’s presence on Twitter can be seen through his creative, informative, and interactive content. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a video of a Punjabi man singing Brahmastra’s Kesariya in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Anand Mahindra commented, ”Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…”

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023

One of the commentors identified the singer as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi.

The comment section is filled with applaud and appreciation.