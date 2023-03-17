Anand Mahindra’s presence on Twitter can be seen through his creative, informative, and interactive content. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a video of a Punjabi man singing Brahmastra’s Kesariya in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.
Anand Mahindra commented, ”Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…”
One of the commentors identified the singer as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi.
The comment section is filled with applaud and appreciation.
Comments
