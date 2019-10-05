‘Andhadhun’ taught me to challenge my inhibitions: Ayushmann Khurrana

Countryside caretaker of the dainty demoiselle
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Celebrating the first anniversary of his National Award-winning film “Andhadhun”, Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday said the movie pushed him to “challenge his inhibitions”.
The 35-year-old actor, who played a pianist in the Sriram Raghavan-directed movie, said the film shaped him as an actor.
“As an artist, I’m a constant learner of the craft of acting. I’m always looking out for films that make me better, that challenge my thinking, my beliefs and opens me up to absorb new things. ‘Andhadhun’ has truly been one such film that has shaped me as an actor today,” Ayushmann said in a statement.
“It taught me to challenge my inhibitions and showcase a completely different side to my craft that surprised me and also pleasantly surprised the audiences. I’m thankful to my director Sriram Raghavan for trusting me with his vision and thankful to the universe for giving me projects like this which I can be so proud of,” he added.
While the film, also featuring Tabu and Radhika Apte, received the best Hindi film National Award, Ayushmann won the best actor award for his performance in the movie. He shared the honour with “Uri: The Surgical Strike” actor Vicky Kaushal.
‘Andhadhun’ released in China in April this year, under the title “Piano Player”. PTI
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...