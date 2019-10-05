‘Andhadhun’ taught me to challenge my inhibitions: Ayushmann Khurrana

Celebrating the first anniversary of his National Award-winning film “Andhadhun”, Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday said the movie pushed him to “challenge his inhibitions”.

The 35-year-old actor, who played a pianist in the Sriram Raghavan-directed movie, said the film shaped him as an actor.

“As an artist, I’m a constant learner of the craft of acting. I’m always looking out for films that make me better, that challenge my thinking, my beliefs and opens me up to absorb new things. ‘Andhadhun’ has truly been one such film that has shaped me as an actor today,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

“It taught me to challenge my inhibitions and showcase a completely different side to my craft that surprised me and also pleasantly surprised the audiences. I’m thankful to my director Sriram Raghavan for trusting me with his vision and thankful to the universe for giving me projects like this which I can be so proud of,” he added.

While the film, also featuring Tabu and Radhika Apte, received the best Hindi film National Award, Ayushmann won the best actor award for his performance in the movie. He shared the honour with “Uri: The Surgical Strike” actor Vicky Kaushal.

‘Andhadhun’ released in China in April this year, under the title “Piano Player”. PTI