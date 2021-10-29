Annaatthe film: Sun TV moves HC to prevent illegal release on Net

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
With Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film Annaatthe to be released on Diwali, Sun TV Network Ltd (applicant) has knocked on the doors of the Madras High Court to ensure that the film does not illegally gets leaked into the Web. Sun Pictures, a division of Sun TV Network, is the film’s producer.
The applicant filed a petition seeking an injunction to restrain the film from being illegally posted on websites. It is worrying that the film is likely to be published on about 3,500 illegal websites. If this happens, it could cause considerable losses to the applicant.
The applicant urged the High Court to restrain 37 respondents/defendants, including mobile operators, from infringing the cinematographic film Annaatthe and to block all websites/web pages.
Madras High Court Judge G Jayachandran, who heard the case on Friday, ordered websites and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to ban the illegal release of the film on the Web.
On earlier occasions, more than 2,000 such domains containing a newly created suffix and prefix certain websites remain blocked on the Safari, Chrome mobile browser, but are not blocked on other mobile browsers such as Tizen. Another website, “Thop.tv” is also a notorious infringing website that creates extensions using Google Chrome and circulates android apps through private sharing. The petition said they made several extensions that have become a perennial problem in notifying Google to take those extensions down.
“I submit that the main purpose of these websites is to host infringing content, and thus these websites should be blocked in their entirety,” the petition said.
Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushboo, and directed by Siva, is scheduled for release on November 4. The applicant has invested a substantial sum of money in the film's production, and the same is slated to be released on more than 3,000 screens worldwide.
The trailers/teaser and promotion of the film have been released to the general public on October 14 on YouTube, and the said film has already garnered 8.4 million views. The applicant being the producer of the said film, is the sole person who has the right to bring, extend or defend any proceedings related to the infringement in respect of the film, the petition said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...