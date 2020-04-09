AR Rahman shows displeasure over remake of ‘Masakali’ song

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
Oscar-awarded musician AR Rahman took to the microblogging site Twitter to express his displeasure over the remake of his famous song from Delhi 6 -- Masakali.
The recreated version has actor Sidharth Malhotra and novice Tara Sutaria who are drenched in the rain and dancing on the song. The original featured actor Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
While Rahman chose not to pass a remark on the remake, he shared a note that said: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”
The caption of the note read: “Enjoy the original #Masakali.”
Movie buffs and Rahman’s aficionados extended their unflinching support to the music maestro and criticized the new version vehemently. A fan (Vidya Natarajan) wrote in the comment section: “None can beat the original version #Masakali...my fav song.”
Another user tweeted: “Thank you for original music sir only we can count on you blindly when it comes to good music that not only made for months and doesn't fade away in just a few months! Your music is timeless sir! Keep making original music! This dying Bollywood music industry needs you.”
The original track had been sung by singer Mohit Chauhan, written by Prasoon Joshi, and created by AR Rahman.
The recreated version has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.
